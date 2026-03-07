site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Mason Plumlee: Won't play Sunday
Plumlee (reconditioning) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Plumlee is still ramping up his conditioning after undergoing right groin surgery in late December. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Celtics.
