Spurs' Mason Plumlee: Won't play Thursday
Plumlee (reconditioning) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Plumlee's next chance to make his Spurs debut comes Friday against the Clippers. Luke Kornet should have the No. 2 center gig all to himself behind Victor Wembanyama on Thursday.
