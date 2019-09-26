Spurs' Matt Farrell: Signs Exhibit 10 with Spurs
Farrell has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Farrell has yet to appear in an NBA game. He played 45 G League games last season, averaging 10.7 points on 9.7 shots, 6.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 27.0 minutes. He also appeared in four summer league games with Milwaukee this season, averaging 8.0 points on 6.5 shots, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 20.4 minutes. Farrell is unlikely to make the Spurs' final roster, but he could end up spending time in Austin with the organization's G League affiliate.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....