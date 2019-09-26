Spurs' Matt Farrell: Signs Exhibit 10 with Spurs

Farrell has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Farrell has yet to appear in an NBA game. He played 45 G League games last season, averaging 10.7 points on 9.7 shots, 6.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 27.0 minutes. He also appeared in four summer league games with Milwaukee this season, averaging 8.0 points on 6.5 shots, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 20.4 minutes. Farrell is unlikely to make the Spurs' final roster, but he could end up spending time in Austin with the organization's G League affiliate.