Spurs' Maverick Rowan: Leads the way with 11 points
Rowan tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 32Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 90-55 summer league loss to the Suns.
Rowan had his best game in a Spurs uniform, leading the team with 11 points off the bench in Friday's loss. Rowan was undrafted after spending last season with the Lakeland Magic in the G League and despite this performance, will likely be headed back that way barring any major developments to his game.
