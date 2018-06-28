Spurs' Maverick Rowan: Will play with Spurs in Utah
Rowan will play for the Spurs' summer league team, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.
The NC State product spent last season with the Lakeland Magic in the G League, where he averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 made threes in just over 13 minutes per game.
