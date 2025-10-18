Potter notched 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a steal and a block across 10 minutes in Friday's 133-104 preseason victory over Indiana.

Potter was able to capitalize in limited action, being one of seven Spurs to score double digits despite playing only 10 minutes. It remains to be seen whether Potter will make the final roster heading into the regular season, but Friday's outing is an encouraging sign for Potter moving forward.