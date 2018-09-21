Spurs' Okaro White: Signs deal with Spurs
White signed a contract with the Spurs on Friday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, though it's likely a training camp contract. White appeared in six games for the Heat last season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 boards across 13.3 minutes.
