Spurs' Olivier Hanlan: Inks deal with Spurs
Hanlan agreed to a contract with the Spurs on Friday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
The terms of the deal have not been immediately made available, but it's likely a training camp contract. Hanlan spent last season in the G-League with the Austin Spurs, starting 30 of his 44 appearances. He averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also drilled 1.6 threes per game at 36.8 percent.
