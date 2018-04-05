Spurs' Patty Mills: Another solid offensive effort Wednesday
Mills delivered 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Mills continues to serve as a relatively steady source of complementary offensive production on the starting five, with Wednesday's point tally representing his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. The nine-year veteran has gotten it down over the last two games despite sub-40-percent success rates from the floor, as his typically robust volume of shots from three-point range often helps him prop up his final line.
