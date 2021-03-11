Mills has reached double figures in the scoring column in each of the Spurs' last nine games, averaging 13.1 points over that stretch while shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 42 percent from three-point range and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Nothing about Mills' offensive production looks especially unsustainable; the 32-year-old has always been an above-average shooter, owning career splits of 43.2/39.0/85.5 percent. Because he typically plays less than 30 minutes and offers limited production in the non-scoring categories, however, Mills can't be counted on to produce a truly eye-popping line on any given night. During the double-digit scoring streak, his best fantasy outing was a relatively modest one that came against Brooklyn on March 1, when he tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and five assists.