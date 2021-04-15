Mills scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

Mills topped 20 points for the first time since Jan. 24, largely on the strength of his three-point shooting. He offered little else in the box score and is unlikely to reach these levels again this season. On the other hand, Mills does offer a near guarantee of production from three-point range, as he's knocked down multiple triples in eight consecutive games.