Spurs' Patty Mills: Catches fire off bench
Mills poured in 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) across 28 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 114-106 win over the Thunder.
Mills reached the 20-point threshold for the eighth time this season, but as has often been the case in those other games, he provided little else to support his scoring production. He remains little more than a two-category streamer, and a high-variance one at that.
