Spurs' Patty Mills: Chips in across the board

Mills finished with 12 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 89-75 victory over the Warriors.

Mills played a team-high 34 minutes, helping the Spurs to a comfortable victory over a depleted Warriors team. While Mills is able to put up some nice scoring numbers from time to time, he has been a little disappointing this season with very little production outside of points and three's. He is not a standard league option and really only a streamer in the deeper leagues.