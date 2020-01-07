Spurs' Patty Mills: Connects from deep
Mills supplied 21 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and a steal in 23 minutes, as the Spurs knocked off the Bucks 126-104 on Monday night.
Mills was launching threes all night and had a nasty step-back bomb over Brook Lopez in the first quarter. Perhaps the more interesting occurrence were the goose eggs strewn across Mills' stat sheet. It was his first game this season in which he failed to record an assist or a rebound. He remains an asset for his three-point shooting and is likely to re-establish himself throughout the box score.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...