Spurs' Patty Mills: Connects from deep

Mills supplied 21 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and a steal in 23 minutes, as the Spurs knocked off the Bucks 126-104 on Monday night.

Mills was launching threes all night and had a nasty step-back bomb over Brook Lopez in the first quarter. Perhaps the more interesting occurrence were the goose eggs strewn across Mills' stat sheet. It was his first game this season in which he failed to record an assist or a rebound. He remains an asset for his three-point shooting and is likely to re-establish himself throughout the box score.