Mills recorded 17 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes Friday in a 119-109 win versus Denver.

Mills has been more of a two-way contributor than just an outside shooter in the Spurs' recent matchups. He logged only three steals across his first 14 games but has recorded nine across his past five. Mills is also averaging several career highs in offensive categories such as points (14.5), field-goals made (5.2) and three-pointers made (2.7).