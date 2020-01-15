Spurs' Patty Mills: Continues three-point streak

Mills posted nine points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 win over the Raptors.

Mills has connected at least one three-pointer in each of the past five games, and he's shooting 41.4 percent from deep over this stretch, pitching in 11.6 points per game. He has 14 efforts this season with at least two made threes in fewer than 25 minutes of action. Only Kyle Korver (16) and Doug McDermott (16) have more such performances.