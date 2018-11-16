Spurs' Patty Mills: Contributes 12 second-unit points

Mills registered 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in the Spurs' 116-111 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Mills served as the second-leading scorer off the bench behind Rudy Gay and snapped a three-game streak of single-digit point tallies in the process. The 30-year-old continues to enjoy a steady second-unit role that affords him minutes in the mid-20s at minimum on the majority of nights. Additionally, while his lines have traditionally been scoring-dependent, Mills has demonstrated an ability to up his contributions in other areas this season, as he's now averaging a career-high 3.4 rebounds while also dishing out 2.4 assists per contest.