Spurs' Patty Mills: Contributes 14 points in defeat

Mills pitched in 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 37 minutes in Friday's 94-87 loss to the Bucks.

Mills found most of his success from long range, going just 1-for-4 from in front of the arc. The veteran point guard has been solid while filling in for Tony Parker (quadriceps), posting three double-digit scoring efforts in the last four games and five overall in his last eight contests. He'll remain a viable source of scoring and three-pointers as long as he's seeing the minutes, although he doesn't offer much else across the stat sheet.