Spurs' Patty Mills: Could see uptick in usage

Mills tallied 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 127-112 loss to Sacramento.

Mills finished Monday's loss with 12 points in 25 minutes but could find himself with more responsibility moving forward. Derrick White (heel) looks set to miss at least a week of action which could result in Mills becoming more involved with the starting unit. Davis Bertans was given the starting role here, however, Mills passing ability should result in more ball-handling and he should be viewed as a potential streaming option in the short-term.