Spurs' Patty Mills: Dazzles for 31 points against Golden State
Mills had 31 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during the Spurs' 127-110 win at Warriors on Friday night.
Mills hasn't topped the 22-minute plateau in any game this season, but he led San Antonio against the reigning Western Conference champions. Despite this stellar effort, Mills' playing time might not increase much going forward in an already crowded backcourt featuring the likes of Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Bryn Forbes. He should remain as a reliable asset going forward, but his upside will be capped due to his restricted playing time.
