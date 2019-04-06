Spurs' Patty Mills: Deadly from deep
Mills compiled 17 points (5-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and a steal over 20 minutes Friday against the Wizards.
Mills drilled four treys on the way to a 129-112 win for the Spurs. He's served as one of San Antonio's top reserves this season and is averaging 9.8 points along with 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 79 matchups. Mills will take the court next against the Cavs on Sunday.
