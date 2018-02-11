Spurs' Patty Mills: Disappoints in Saturday's start
Mills delivered seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes in Friday's 122-105 loss to the Warriors.
Mills drew the start at point guard with both Dejounte Murray (ankle) and Tony Parker (back) sidelined, but he was considerably underwhelming in what was actually less playing than he's typically seen off the bench. The 29-year-old was coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring outings, so Saturday's end result was especially disappointing. Mills retains value for his contributions in scoring, shooting percentage and three-point percentage, Saturday's downturn notwithstanding.
