Spurs' Patty Mills: Drains 15 off bench Friday
Mills poured in 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and added six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason win over the Kings.
Mills' point total led the Spurs second unit, giving him a second consecutive strong scoring tally to open the preseason. His two performances thus far have been representative of what Mills brings to the table during the regular season, as he serves an excellent source of offense off the bench who also is increasingly upping his ball distribution skills. Mills has some value in deeper formats despite his bench role, but will see his stock bump up even higher at the beginning of the campaign with Tony Parker (quad) sidelined.
