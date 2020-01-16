Spurs' Patty Mills: Drains five threes off bench

Mills scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt) while adding a rebound and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 106-100 loss to the Heat.

The veteran guard hit for 21 points for the second time in the last five games, although his 26 total points over the three games in between those performances highlights how unreliable he is for fantasy purposes. Mills is still on a career-best pace from beyond the arc this season, averaging 2.3 three-pointers a game.