Spurs' Patty Mills: Drains go-ahead bucket in OT
Mills contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) -- including the go-ahead basket with 6.8 seconds remaining in overtime -- three assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in the Spurs' 143-142 overtime win over the Lakers on Monday.
Mills deflated the Staples Center crowd with his clutch shot, which came in the wake of LeBron James missing two key free throws. The veteran sharpshooter is currently coming off the bench, although he could slide into the first unit at any point if young guard Bryn Forbes doesn't prove up to the task of a starting job. Forbes has been impressive thus far, but Mills is still seeing an average of 27.7 minutes in his second-unit role, keeping his fantasy prospects viable in deeper formats.
More News
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 15 off bench in preseason win•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Minimal impact in 16 minutes•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Will shift to bench role Sunday•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores five points in Friday's win•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Plays well in Game 5 loss•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...