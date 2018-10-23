Spurs' Patty Mills: Drains go-ahead bucket in OT

Mills contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) -- including the go-ahead basket with 6.8 seconds remaining in overtime -- three assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in the Spurs' 143-142 overtime win over the Lakers on Monday.

Mills deflated the Staples Center crowd with his clutch shot, which came in the wake of LeBron James missing two key free throws. The veteran sharpshooter is currently coming off the bench, although he could slide into the first unit at any point if young guard Bryn Forbes doesn't prove up to the task of a starting job. Forbes has been impressive thus far, but Mills is still seeing an average of 27.7 minutes in his second-unit role, keeping his fantasy prospects viable in deeper formats.