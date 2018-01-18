Spurs' Patty Mills: Drains seven threes off bench Wednesday
Mills scored 25 points (7-10 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 100-95 win over the Nets.
Only three Spurs scored in double digits on the night, making Mills' impressive showing from three-point range all the more important. The seven threes were not only a season high for the 29-year-old, they were the most by any San Antonio player so far in 2017-18. With Kawhi Leonard (quad) back on the shelf, look for Mills' minutes and usage to creep back up again, but his inconsistency as a scorer makes him little more than a DFS matchup option from a fantasy perspective.
