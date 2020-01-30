Spurs' Patty Mills: Drains three treys
Mills went for 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Jazz.
Mills has been one of San Antonio's main scoring threats off the bench. Even though he has struggled with consistency of late, the Australian point guard has scored at least 15 points coming off the bench in five of the Spurs' last nine games. Those scoring figures and the fact that he is averaging 23.5 minutes per game during January are enough reason to keep him serviceable in most fantasy formats.
