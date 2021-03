Mills tallied nine points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and one assist in 26 minutes during Monday's 132-115 loss to the Kings.

Mills connected on another three perimeter tries, continuing his strong form from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, that's where the good next ends for Mills who basically provided nothing else on the night. As long as the Spurs are running a full guard rotation, Mills is nothing more than a streaming option in competitive formats.