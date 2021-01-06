Mills recorded 27 points (8-16 FG, 8-12 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one assist in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 116-113 win over the Clippers.

Mills had been red hot from distance entering Tuesday with a 53.6 percent mark from three-point range, but he somehow reached a new level against Los Angeles. The eight triples were a new career-high total for Mills, whose percentage now sits at 57.5 on 5.7 attempts per game. The 32-year-old looks like he'll continue to have a stable role on the second unit with Derrick White (toe) out indefinitely, but Mills is still more of a one-category streamer rather than a must-roster option in 12-team leagues.