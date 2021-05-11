Mills scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Mills had combined to score only 15 points across his last five games entering Monday's contest. However, he caught fire from beyond the arc, notching his sixth performance with five or more threes this season. Despite the strong effort, it will be difficult to count on Mills down the stretch as this marked the first time in his last 12 games that he's reached 20 points.