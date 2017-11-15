Spurs' Patty Mills: Drops season-high 19 points in win over Dallas
Mills provided a season-high 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3PT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals in a 97-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Mills got yet another start here, as his role has been increasing over recent weeks. In fact, Mills is averaging 28.2 minutes per game in November, after averaging just 22.4 minutes per game in October. It's clearly helped his rhythm too, as he's scored at least 14 points in three of his last five games. As long as Kawhi Leonard (quad) and Tony Parker (quad) continue to miss time, Mills will remain relevant in all fantasy formats.
