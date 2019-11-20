Spurs' Patty Mills: Entering starting lineup

Mills will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Mills has been the leader of the Spurs' second unit this season, but he'll make his first start of the season as coach Gregg Popovich mixes things up to try and end a six-game losing streak. The 31-year-old is averaging 11.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.1 minutes through 14 games.