Mills registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 20 minutes off the bench during Saturday's preseason loss against the Thunder.

Mills paced the Spurs' offense in this game and, even though expecting performances where he can routinely surpass the 20-point mark might be a stretch going forward, he's certainly capable of scoring in bunches on any given night. Expect him to work as one of San Antonio's main bench players this season.