Spurs' Patty Mills: Explodes for 25 points off bench
Mills had 25 points (8-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-109 defeat at Chicago.
The backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes combined for just four points on 2-9 shooting, but Mills picked up the slack and posted his third 20-point performance of this month. The Australian point guard is averaging career-high marks in both points and threes made per game -- that should be enough reason to consider him serviceable in most formats even if he keeps coming off the bench.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...