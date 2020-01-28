Spurs' Patty Mills: Explodes for 25 points off bench

Mills had 25 points (8-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-109 defeat at Chicago.

The backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes combined for just four points on 2-9 shooting, but Mills picked up the slack and posted his third 20-point performance of this month. The Australian point guard is averaging career-high marks in both points and threes made per game -- that should be enough reason to consider him serviceable in most formats even if he keeps coming off the bench.