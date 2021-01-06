Mills recorded 27 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes in the 116-113 win over LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Mills exploded onto the scene in the win Tuesday. The guard has been a great role player off the bench this season and by far had his best performance of the season. He was easily the hottest hand with a solid 57% from the floor. He did not offer much else in peripherals though. Nonetheless, he is still going to be a viable option game in and game out from the bench with his heavy role in the secondary scoring.