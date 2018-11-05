Spurs' Patty Mills: Gets hot off bench in loss

Mills registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Spurs' 117-110 loss to the Magic on Sunday.

The veteran was effective as usual off the bench, leading the second unit in scoring for the night. Mills' two best scoring nights of the season have come in the last pair of contests, as he's opened November averaging 15.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting, including 57.1 percent from three-point range. The 30-year-old's production will naturally have some ebb and flow to it due to how scoring-dependent it often is, but he certainly remains a consideration in deeper formats and as a cost-effective option in daily leagues.