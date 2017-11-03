Spurs' Patty Mills: Gets starting nod Thursday
Mills will start at point guard over Dejounte Murray during Thursday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
This was a very late swap by coach Gregg Popovich, as Garcia notes that the public address announcer was unaware of the change and introduced Murray as the starter. Mills is posting 6.1 points and 2.9 assists across 22.4 minutes per game.
