Spurs' Patty Mills: Hits five triples in loss
Mills finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six assists, and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the Heat.
Mills turned in a nice performance Wednesday, hitting five triples en route to 17 points in 29 minutes. He also added six assists in what is about as good a performance as you typically get from the sharp-shooting Aussie. The loss broke a winning streak of nine games for the Spurs and things will not get any easier when they travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Friday. Mills should be viewed as a potential three-point streamer moving forward, with a little upside in assists.
