Spurs' Patty Mills: Hits four triples in victory
Mills had 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Bucks.
Mills made some big shots Sunday, helping the Spurs to an impressive victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Numbers like this are about the ceiling for Mills as he typically provides limited value in points, three-pointers, and assists. He is more of a fringe player in 12-team formats but could be streamed in for three-point purposes.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...