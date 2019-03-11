Spurs' Patty Mills: Hits four triples in victory

Mills had 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Bucks.

Mills made some big shots Sunday, helping the Spurs to an impressive victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Numbers like this are about the ceiling for Mills as he typically provides limited value in points, three-pointers, and assists. He is more of a fringe player in 12-team formats but could be streamed in for three-point purposes.