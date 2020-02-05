Spurs' Patty Mills: Hot shooting tails off
Mills finished with three points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and one assist in 19 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 129-102 loss to the Lakers.
Regression hit Mills hard in the second half of the Spurs' back-to-back set, as the reserve guard couldn't get anything going after averaging 18.0 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41.9 percent shooting from three-point range over the prior four outings. When shots aren't falling for Mills, he typically doesn't offer much elsewhere on the stat sheet to make up for it, so he's best viewed as more of a streaming option in most leagues rather than a must-roster player.
