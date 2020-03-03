Spurs' Patty Mills: Impresses off bench

Mills registered 24 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three steals and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.

Mills remains a consistent scoring force off the bench for the Spurs, and this was the ninth time this season where he scored 20 or more points while operating as a substitute. The veteran point guard is more than capable of putting up big numbers on a nightly basis, but he has lacked consistency of late as he has scored in double figures just twice in San Antonio's last five outings while shooting an ugly 33.3 percent from the field during that span.