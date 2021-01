Mills finished with 18 points (7-19 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds 29 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 96-88 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mills' efficiency left much to be desired, but the sheer volume of attempts he put up will continue to make him an appealing streaming option for points and three-pointers while the Spurs keep giving him ample playing time. Over the past four games, Mills is averaging 19.0 points and 4.3 triples in 28.3 minutes per contest.