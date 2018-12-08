Spurs' Patty Mills: Key role down the stretch Friday
Mills produced 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Friday's 133-120 victory over the Lakers.
Mills played 29 minutes Friday, playing a major role in the Spurs dropping 44 fourth-quarter points against the Lakers. Mills, who is best known for his perimeter abilities, had his passing game on point down the stretch, finishing with five assists. Mills is limited in his skillset which restricts his value to deeper formats only at this stage.
More News
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Gets hot off bench•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Logs 15 points off the bench•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Contributes 12 second-unit points•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Gets hot off bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Drains go-ahead bucket in OT•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 15 off bench in preseason win•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...