Spurs' Patty Mills: Key role down the stretch Friday

Mills produced 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Friday's 133-120 victory over the Lakers.

Mills played 29 minutes Friday, playing a major role in the Spurs dropping 44 fourth-quarter points against the Lakers. Mills, who is best known for his perimeter abilities, had his passing game on point down the stretch, finishing with five assists. Mills is limited in his skillset which restricts his value to deeper formats only at this stage.