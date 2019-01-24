Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads bench in loss

Mills scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding a rebound, an assist and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the 76ers.

After scoring only nine points in his last two games combined, Mills was able to find a groove in Philly, posting his best scoring total since late November. The veteran guard remains a big part of the Spurs' second unit, but other than his three-point shooting, he doesn't offer much fantasy upside.