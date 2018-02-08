Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads bench with 18 in Wednesday's rout
Mills scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 17 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-81 win over the Suns.
He led the Spurs bench in scoring in the rout, as Mills continued an impressive run from beyond the arc that has seen him shoot 44.1 percent from three-point range while averaging 2.5 made threes over the last 12 games. The 29-year-old doesn't offer much production in other categories, however, giving him minimal fantasy value -- he's averaging just 11.5 points, 1.8 assists, 1.6 boards and 0.8 steals during that stretch.
