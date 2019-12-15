Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads charge in OT win
Mills scored a game-high 26 points (10-23 FG, 6-14 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-119 overtime win over the Suns.
His final basket was the biggest, as Mills drained a jumper from the free-throw line with 0.3 seconds left on the clock to secure the win for the Spurs. The six made threes tied his season high, set Nov. 1 when he poured in a season-best 31 against the Warriors.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...