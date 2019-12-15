Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads charge in OT win

Mills scored a game-high 26 points (10-23 FG, 6-14 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-119 overtime win over the Suns.

His final basket was the biggest, as Mills drained a jumper from the free-throw line with 0.3 seconds left on the clock to secure the win for the Spurs. The six made threes tied his season high, set Nov. 1 when he poured in a season-best 31 against the Warriors.