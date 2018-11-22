Spurs' Patty Mills: Logs 15 points off the bench
Mills produced 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4=4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
With DeJounte Murray (knee) lost for the season, the Spurs have been employing a rotation of Mills and Bryn Forbes at the point with varying levels of success. Neither player has set themselves apart at this point, although Forbes has been getting the starting nod. Mills should continue with the second unit, and since his 15 points was a season-high, one shouldn't expect similar production in the short-term.
More News
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Contributes 12 second-unit points•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Gets hot off bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Drains go-ahead bucket in OT•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 15 off bench in preseason win•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Minimal impact in 16 minutes•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Will shift to bench role Sunday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.