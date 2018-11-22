Spurs' Patty Mills: Logs 15 points off the bench

Mills produced 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4=4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

With DeJounte Murray (knee) lost for the season, the Spurs have been employing a rotation of Mills and Bryn Forbes at the point with varying levels of success. Neither player has set themselves apart at this point, although Forbes has been getting the starting nod. Mills should continue with the second unit, and since his 15 points was a season-high, one shouldn't expect similar production in the short-term.