Spurs' Patty Mills: Marksman in losing effort

Mills generated 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-13 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench Monday in the Spurs' 108-105 loss to the Clippers.

Mills' sixth triple of the night cut the Spurs' deficit to one point with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but he was unable to connect on a half-court heave at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime. In any event, the veteran guard was able to get the job done for those who deployed him as a three-category streamer, as has been the case for each of the past four games. Over that stretch, he's averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 three-pointers and 2.0 steals.