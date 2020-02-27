Play

Spurs' Patty Mills: Moderate production off bench

Mills had eight points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 loss to Dallas.

Mills has come off the bench in all but one game for the Spurs this season with mixed results, but he managed to record decent production in several areas Wednesday. Mills' inconsistent output has made him a risky fantasy play this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories