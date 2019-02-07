Spurs' Patty Mills: Nice production in starting role

Mills finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 141-102 loss to the Warriors.

Mills entered the starting lineup with a number of players resting. Mills finished with 16 points despite playing just 17 minutes in the blowout loss. Derrick White is likely out until after the all-star break which should mean more minutes for Mills. Whether he remains in the starting lineup or not will likely be dependant on the matchup. That being said, his production should be consistent no matter his role and he is worth a look as a backend 12-team asset, at least in the short-term.